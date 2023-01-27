The disinformation about Pavel’s alleged death is being sent through chain emails and on the Internet. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, Jan 27 (CTK) – Czech police are investigating disinformation about the death of presidential candidate Petr Pavel, which refers to a fake website and Pavel’s spokeswoman. Pavel himself confirmed yesterday on Twitter that he is alive, calling on voters to reject dirty tricks in today’s presidential election runoff vote.

The second round of the presidential election will be held today and tomorrow, and former senior Czech military army and NATO official Pavel, the winner of the first round, will compete with former PM and opposition leader Andrej Babis.

The anti-campaign has reached its lowest point, Pavel wrote.

Babis also condemned the disinformation, noting that he believed the police would investigate the matter thoroughly.

“Yes, I am alive,” Pavel wrote yesterday. “I never thought I would have to write this on social media. Someone has been sending a fake copy of my website and the news about my death under the name of my spokeswoman. The anti-campaign has reached a new low. Let us say a definite no to this in the election.” He added that the police have already started investigating the sending of the fake message.

The disinformation about Pavel’s alleged death is being sent through chain emails and on the Internet, and has also been sent to some media outlets. It includes a false quote from Pavel’s spokeswoman Eva Hromadkova saying that Pavel died last night, probably due to heart failure. According to the media, the fake news is being sent from the Russian server Yandex.

The message has a link to a website with an address similar to Pavel’s official election website, which looks almost identical to his real website, according to Seznam Zpravy. The domain is registered with the Canadian company Tucows, which means its owner cannot be viewed by the public. Both the domain and website are run by the Najlla firm, registered on a Caribbean island. iRozhlas.cz reported that this firm was established five years ago by Peter Sunde, who is also behind The Pirate Bay.

Later on yesterday, a collage with Pavel’s picture and the Czech translation of James Bond’s slogan “No Time To Die” and “It is time to vote” appeared on Pavel’s social media.

The police confirmed the investigation without giving further details.

“Even though we are opponents, I absolutely agree with you. It is disgusting and I am sorry that someone would lower themselves to something like this. The police should investigate it thoroughly as well as the case of the letter with death threats sent to me. Stay strong,” Babis wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Earlier this week, Babis announced that he would cease his contact campaign due to threats, and that he had asked the police for temporary protection, saying both he and his wife Monika received anonymous letters containing death threats.

The police have also been investigating fake text messages that call on recipients, on behalf of Pavel, to come to a military office to collect equipment for mobilisation to fight in Ukraine.

Screenshots of these messages have appeared on social media, but the daily Lidove noviny reported on Saturday that police had not yet managed to prove someone actually received the message.