The main prize is traditionally a voucher for an annual public transport pass. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Nov 21 (BD) – Users with a full account at Brno iD, the City of Brno’s e-shop for city services, can again participate in the traditional Christmas event and win not only a voucher for a year-long public transport pass, but also a boat trip on the dam or admission to Brno sports venues. Registration for the competition is open until 18 December.

“The main prize is traditionally a voucher for an annual subscription ticket for public transport,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “This will be drawn for one winner in each of three categories matching the transport company’s price list. If the selected customer already has a currently valid season ticket, they can use the voucher later. In addition, three participants in the Christmas competition will receive vouchers for a return family boat ticket on the Bystrc-Veverská Bítýška rute, services of the municipal company STAREZ – SPORT, the Kraví hora Sports and Recreation Complex, the Brno Zoo, the Brno City Museum, or a package containing four open tickets to the observatory.”