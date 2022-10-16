“Will My Parents Come to See Me?”, directed by Mo Harawe, won the festival’s main prize. Photo credit: BRNO16.

Brno, Oct 16 (BD) – Yesterday evening, the 63rd BRNO16 International Film Festival presented awards to the winning films. The five-member international jury awarded the main prize to the short film Will My Parents Come to See Me?, directed by Mo Harawe.

This year’s jury included Charlie Cockey, Cecília Bandeira, Matevž Jerman, Bojana Babić and Simona Constantin. Explaining their decision, the jury described the film as “remarkable on all levels – with a Bressonian austerity, it presents the inexorable unfolding of a tragedy both contemporary and classical.”

In addition to the main prize, they also awarded honourable mentions to the films Any Place, Toothless, Sierra, Neon Phantom, Trumpets in the Sky, and Strigov.

The short films of the international competition were also judged by the FAV Student Jury, which included Kryštof Kočtář, Sára Houzarová, Paulína Longauerová, Viktor Strmiska and Romana Danková. The award for the film Hunting Day went to its director, screenwriter and cinematographer Alberto Seixas. At under three minutes, the film was one of the shortest in the competition. The jury described it as “strikingly charming for its minimalism,” noting that it “skilfully combines absurdist humour with the captivating visuals of analogue film.”

In the competition for creators from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, “Czechoslovakia 16”, a three-member international jury consisting of Teresa Vieira, Pavel Horáček and Jakub Spevák awarded their prize to the film Sisters directed by Andrea Szelesová. The audience award was decided via voting from the public, and went to the film Last Days of Summer, directed by Klaudia Kęska.

“We are very happy that, after several years, this year’s festival was held without any restrictions and with the presence of creators from around the world. The participation of guests from our affiliated film festivals was also a success,” said the festival director, Milan Šimánek.

BRNO16 is organised by TIC BRNO, specifically by Kino Art and the TIC Gallery.

The festival is organised under the patronage of the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková with the financial support of the city of Brno, the Czech Film Fund, the Czech Ministry of Culture, and the South Moravian Region. Brno Daily is a media partner of the festival.