The Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair on 24 September in Prague attracted over 2,500 attendees. Photo Credit: Angelo Casadei

Prague, Sept. 27 (BD) – On a sunny 24 September in Prague, the JobSpin Job & Relocation Fair successfully drew more than 2,500 jobseekers, who registered both online and at the venue. One attendee even reported taking a 13-hour overnight train from Budapest just to attend the fair.

The event was organised into several sections, including a relocation fair, a job fair, and a workshop area. The relocation fair featured organisations such as Move to Prague, the Prague Expat Centre, and others primarily concerned with offering services to foreigners in Prague, such as real estate, taxation, employment, and even tourism. The JobSpin Job Fair is separated into two sections for firms to present themselves: the company stands and the presentation stage. Companies such as GEP, Mind2Flo, and Parimatch Tech had time and space on stage to promote themselves, interact with the audience, and actively engage with job seekers. The workshops, among the highlights of the fair, included practical sessions such as “Communicating across cultures,” “Employment contracts,” “Personal presentation,” and “Linkedin for job seekers.”

Upon entering the fair, participants were welcomed at the registration desk, and after receiving a brochure and gifts, they were free to explore the whole arena. Pritesh Sarvaiya, a university student, said that he learned about the fair online and was able to make contact with his preferred firms, before sending them his CV later. “Generally, I think it’s a really good opportunity for me to find new and interesting positions. I genuinely like this event,” said Nada from Russia. “I was talking with Prague City University, I think I got something helpful for my future.”

In addition to international visitors, the corporate representatives said they found the fair to be an invaluable opportunity to meet new talent. “Building relationships with people directly and presenting our company in a better way is the most challenging and exciting part,” said Petr from Mind2Flo, a Prague-based company specialising in innovative media and client consulting. “We’ve been here before,” said Lucia Legáthová, from the Prague Expat Centre. “We are kind of a long-term partner. We will come back next year for sure.”

Photo Credit: Angelo Casadei

“Innovative, creative, unique. This is how we feel about the event,” said Ana Rosa of Move to Prague. The company is dedicated to helping foreigners with the legal and documentary procedures necessary for moving to the Czech Republic and cooperated in the organisation of the Prague Relocation Fair.

The significance of the fair was represented by the hardworking volunteers. “I see different sectors, and not only the companies but also the services for the expats. You can learn about everything, basically,” explained Kamila, who was welcoming attendees at the registration desk, and has volunteered with Jobspin before. Dina, also a receptionist, said, “If I could describe the fair in three words, they would be exciting, eventful, and networking.”

To this end, the last activity on the day’s program is called “Networking,” where all participants are invited to network in the Relax Zone and encouraged to make personal and professional connections with each other. Thus, the Jobspin Job and Relocation Fair becomes a microcosm and symbol of the international community in culturally diverse Prague. From this perspective, one of the main goals of the fair is to connect and create a better personal and cultural environment for the attendees.

“If you want to find a job, or to extend your horizons, or to learn more about expat services, this is the place to be,” said Katerina Casadei, the main event organiser from the JobSpin team. “It’s a safe, friendly, and fun environment. It’s worth the time and investment. We would love to say thank you to those who come. We really appreciate the effort. We are ready to welcome more companies and visitors to join us next time!”

The next fair will be held on 26 November in Ostrava. The next event in Prague is planned for 22 April 2023. If you are interested, please visit Jobspin’s website for additional information.