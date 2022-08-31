WHERE in Brno in September? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, September 1 (BD) – Autumn is coming to Brno. Wondering what the city has to offer? Well, the best thing to do is read WHERE in Brno and find out! What’s going on during the next month? Look forward to the start of a new club season, premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section is waiting for you at the back of the magazine – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The September edition of WHERE also contains an interview with actor Michal Isteník (you may know him from TV series Most!) and a feature article about history of sport in Brno. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles can be great practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. With our special autumn deal you will also get the FOOD & DRINK BRNO magazine about Brno gastronomy! Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.

