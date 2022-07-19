













Gregor Johann Mendel’s life is firmly linked to Brno. He was a priest and later abbot at the Augustinian monastery in Old Brno and is known worldwide for his scientific work. In 2022, a year-long program of events is commemorating the 200th anniversary of his birth. One of them, the Mendel Festival, began on 17 July. Photo: Mendel festival 2019 / Credit: mendelje.cz

Brno, July 19 (BD) – The festival programme began on Sunday 17 July with a service in the Basilica of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary in Old Brno, officiated by. Archbishop Jan Graubner. Over the following two days, the Augustinian Abbey has hosted the Hydrometeorological Conference.

The opening concert of the musical section of the festival will take place on 20 July, when the Brno Contemporary Orchestra will play at St. Augustine’s Church from 7pm.

A modern world premiere of a Baroque funeral mass will be performed on Thursday 21 July in the Basilica of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary by Musica Figuralis. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

These are followed by a series of concerts on Friday and Saturday. One of the stars of the festival, the American band Kool & The Gang, will perform on Mendlovo namesti on Friday at 9pm, and on Saturday, the singer Lip, Lake Malawi, Barbara Poláková and Ewa Farna will appear. At 10:30pm, the sky will light up with fireworks over Špilberk.

The festival programme will end on Sunday with the Ensemble Opera Diversa in the monastery courtyard and the St. Nicholas Gregorian Schola in the nearby basilica.

For complete information about this year’s Mendel-related celebrations, visit https://mendel.brno.cz/, and for information about the Mendel Festival itself, visit https://www.mendelje.cz/.

In connection with the Mendel anniversary celebrations, the Moravian Museum has prepared a special offer for collectors: a one-euro banknote of Mendel, which you can buy for 200 CZK. TIC Brno is also offering a limited edition of souvenirs and gifts related to Mendel’s legacy.