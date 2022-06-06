A Rainy Week Ahead For The Czech Republic
20
A rainy week is expected this week in the Czech Republic. Although with low probability, rain is forecast from Monday to Sunday, with heavier showers on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Freepik
Czech Republic, 6 June (BD) – Precipitation is forecast on Monday, with some sunshine later in the day. Still, the day will be cloudy, with slight rain after midnight. The maximum temperature expected is 25°, and minimum 15°, with south-westerly winds of 5-10 mph. The probability of rain during the day is 60 percent.
Tuesday is expected to be a wet day, with an 80 percent chance of rain. Showers and a drop in temperatures are expected in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures not exceeding 22°, and light and variable winds.
Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional showers. Maximum temperatures will be around 20°, with a 60 percent chance of rain.
Thursday and Friday will see scattered showers and cloudy skies throughout the day, and a 40 percent probability of rain.
