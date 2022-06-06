  • 20
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A rainy week is expected this week in the Czech Republic. Although with low probability, rain is forecast from Monday to Sunday, with heavier showers on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Freepik 

Czech Republic, 6 June (BD) – Precipitation is forecast on Monday, with some sunshine later in the day. Still, the day will be cloudy, with slight rain after midnight. The maximum temperature expected is 25°, and minimum 15°, with south-westerly winds of 5-10 mph. The probability of rain during the day is 60 percent.

Tuesday is expected to be a wet day, with an 80 percent chance of rain. Showers and a drop in temperatures are expected in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures not exceeding 22°, and light and variable winds.

Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional showers. Maximum temperatures will be around 20°, with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Thursday and Friday will see scattered showers and cloudy skies throughout the day, and a 40 percent probability of rain.

Saturday and Sunday will see intermittent clouds and sunshine. A thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will return to between 15° and 25°, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

City of Brno To Send Express Train To Vienna Airport 
Trending
City of Brno To Send Express Train To Vienna Airport 

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/black-clouds-and-storm-min-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/black-clouds-and-storm-min-150x100.jpgIlaria BriziCzech Republic / WorldCzech Republic,weatherA rainy week is expected this week in the Czech Republic. Although with low probability, rain is forecast from Monday to Sunday, with heavier showers on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Freepik Czech Republic, 6 June (BD) - Precipitation is forecast on Monday, with some sunshine later in the day. Still, the...English News and Events in Brno