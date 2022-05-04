













The event “We plant trees for Brno” (Sázíme Stromy pro Brno) will take place on Saturday 7 May in the Holedná Forest Preserve. The aim is to plant as many tree seedlings as possible to control deforestation and help the environment. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily

Brno, May 4 (BD) – Over the last four years global warming has affected Brno’s backwoods with fires, and the Brno Forestry Company has been making efforts to address the consequences.



“We want to reforest the cleared areas as soon as possible, which is why we have prepared an event on Saturday, 7 May, during which we will plant a new forest in the Holedná area. We have prepared approximately 6,000 seedlings, most of which are oak and a smaller number of beech. We are planting different varieties of plants so that they can survive weather changes and pests,” said Petr Hladík, 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno, and the patron of the event.

“At the event, everyone can learn how the seedlings are planted and how they are treated. There will also be entertainment for all ages such as forest pedagogy and a performance by the trumpeters of the Brno Forestry Company,” added Hladik.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm. The exact planting location can be found here. The use of public transport is encouraged due to expected demand for parking space and according to the environmental aims of the event. Brno Transport Company will reinforce some connections to Holedná. The Brno Zoo train will depart from the entrance to the game reserve near the wild boar paddock to the planting site. It is designed purposely for toddlers and visitors with reduced mobility, according to Hladík.

Tools will be available to hire, and visitors are advised to choose suitable footwear and gloves. All the latest news will be published on the FB profile of the organizer, which is the Brno Forestry Company. The Filiánek association will cooperate with the accompanying programme.

The event will take place under all weather conditions, more information on the FB event.