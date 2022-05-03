













This Thursday, 5 May, the VIDA! science centre will stage an evening of outdoor entertainment for adults after dark, including a bar, music and a special programme focused on space adventure. Photo credit: Pavel Gabzdyl.

Brno, 3 May (BD) – The VIDA! After Dark: SPACE event is co-organised by VIDA! and the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. For this edition, the programme will include space experiments, lectures and visits to the mobile planetarium, and will last until midnight.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet an astronaut face-to-face, and experience first-hand the training they have to go through on the 3G overload simulator. There is also a show with experiments called Weightless, which will demonstrate how the space shuttle is propelled or whether an alarm clock can be heard in space.

Other attractions include a visit to the mobile planetarium and a chance to taste space food. There will be a four-metre model of the Moon, presented for the first time with a backdrop of the most beautiful pavilions of the Brno Exhibition Centre. If there is good weather, a telescope to explore lunar craters will be available.

This event will also feature lectures on astronautics, including a discussion with Dusan Majer, popularizer of cosmonautics and editor-in-chief of the Kosmonautix.cz website. Another will focus on the European space industry, which also operates in Brno. Václav Havlíček from the Brno Space Cluster will talk about satellites the size of a milk carton and longitudinal parking at high speeds. Visitors arriving in a themed costume will receive a gift at the ticket office. More information regarding the program can be found on the website.