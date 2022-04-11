













The celebration of Easter is inseparable from spring. This year, the Brno City Museum will host “Easter at the Castle”, a celebration at Špilberk Castle complete with giant eggs containing secrets, creative workshops for children, and live Easter bunnies. Image credit: MUZEA MĚSTA BRNA

Brno, April 11 (BD) – The programme is especially aimed at families with children. The main focus of the Easter at the Castle event will be the search for painted eggs and the subsequent riddle. From Thursday, 14 April to Monday, 18 April, giant eggs will be placed around the castle grounds. Each egg hides a piece of the mystery, which if the children solve, they will win a prize, available for collection at the ticket office in the small courtyard from 9am to 5pm. As a bonus, they will then be able to take a photo in the event’s Instagram frame.

Creative Easter workshops will run on Thursday, 14 April. Children will be able to make various Easter decorations in the surroundings of the renovated castle stables, including painted eggs and decorative bunnies. Weather permitting, there will be a special Easter obstacle course for children and a croquet slalom. The workshops have been prepared in cooperation with the Centre for Environmental Education at Brno Zoo, so they will feature live Easter bunnies.

Tickets for the creative workshops can be purchased online. The ticket price is CZK 150 for one child and one accompanying person. From Friday 15 April to Sunday 17 April, there will also be an accompanying programme in the form of an Easter fair.

You can find more information about the event at the website.