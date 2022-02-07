













On Monday, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) updated its warnings against strong winds and snowfall and added a warning against icy conditions. While the winds are expected to calm down during Monday evening, snow and ice will remain a threat until Tuesday morning. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Czech Republic, Feb. 7 (BD) – Meteorologists are warning of wind, snow and ice. Strong winds, with speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour and 90 kilometres in the mountains, will threaten the entire country except for the easternmost regions of the country, until 9pm on Monday.

“Especially during Monday evening, we expect numerous snow showers, sporadically heavy, with an intensity of up to five centimetres per hour. In the mountains. Up to 15 cm of new snow will fall in 12 hours,” warned the meteorologists.

Rollercoaster temperatures are predicted. The week will start with strong winds, with drifts in mountainous areas. While the snow should taper off during Monday evening, snow drifts and hazards on the road will be a threat through to Tuesday morning.

From 5pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday, icy conditions will threaten across the entire country, except for the South Moravian Region and parts of the Zlín Region.