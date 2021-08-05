











International Cat Day has been observed every year since 2002 on August 8th. This year, the cat lovers of Brno will gather at the Old Town Hall to mark the occasion, for a charity bazaar organised to support nine cat shelters in the region, which between them care for hundreds of cats. Photo Credit: spolek-kryspin.cz.

Brno, Aug 5 (BD) – International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and has been observed every August 8th ever since. This year, the day will be marked with a charity event organised at Brno’s Old Town Hall by the Kryšpín charity organisation, with the aim of raising money for unwanted, abandoned, sick and injured cats in shelters.

The event will feature an exhibition of decorative photo collages of cats by Kateřina Dubovcová, and lectures and presentations about cats by experts such as Alžběta Blašková, who has cared for over 1,000 cats in the Tibet Shelter near Bučovice. The main fundraising event will be a charity bazaar featuring hand-made products by volunteers from the shelters, as well as second-hand clothes, jewelry, ceramics, toys, books, cat supplies, household items, and any other surprises you might imagine finding at a bazaar.

The event in Brno is being held to raise money for nine cat shelters, mostly in South Moravia, which between them help hundreds of homeless cats. Aside from material support for these shelters, the goal is to emphasize the importance of cats in people’s lives.

The cat support charity Kryšpín was founded in Brno during the Covid-19 pandemic, which supports hundreds of cats in need through certified shelters. Members of the public wishing to donate to the cause can send an amount of their choice to the transparent account 2501927911/2010, or just enter a standing order and join those who are already helping to raise a million a year for homeless cats with their hundred crowns a month.