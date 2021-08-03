











Brno’s UPROSTŘED 2021 festival, which started in June, will continue entertaining residents and visitors in the city until the end of August, with a wide variety of performances including music, song, dance, and theatre. Photo Credit: Jan Mikolášek / TIC Brno.

Brno, Aug 3 (BD) – The fifth edition of the Brno UPROSTŘED 2021 festival, which began in June, will continue to entertain the people of Brno until the end of August.

TIC Brno, in cooperation with the Kávéeska organization and Brno-střed city district, is organizing a diverse range of events where local artists, theatre ensembles, and other artistic groups will perform free of charge on the streets of the city center.

Photo: UPROSTŘED Festival 2021. Credit: Jan Mikolášek / TIC Brno.



Brno UPROSTŘED 2021 brings an evening program for young and old, which will liven up the summer days and encourage the people of Brno to spend their evenings after work in the city with friends, music, dance, and theater throughout the week. This month, various events will take place in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, in the park on Moravské náměstí, and in Denisovy sady.

Photo: UPROSTŘED Festival, previous years. Credit: Jan Mikolášek / TIC Brno.



Today, a special show, ‘Window’, will be performed by musician-actors in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, followed by ‘Hummingbird’s flight’, a special event for music lovers which can only be seen in the same courtyard. The highlights this month include a swing dance evening (in the courtyard) and a ‘Swing dance hall’ at Petrov, which will take place on August 6th and 11th respectively.

Further information about the program can be found at the UPROSTŘED festival official website and on the webpage of TIC Brno.