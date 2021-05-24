











The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites riders of classic and vintage motorcycles from across the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. This year’s event took place on Sunday, despite the local restrictions on large gatherings. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., May 24 (BD) – The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began in Sydney in 2012, founded by Mark Hawwa. Inspired by Don Draper, the protagonist of the TV series “Mad Men”, riding his bike and wearing his finest suit, Mark decided to launch a themed ride to connect motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds and awareness to support men’s health. In 10 years, the event has grown from 2,500 participants to over 125,000 in 700 cities across 110 countries.

On Sunday, six cities in the Czech Republic participated in this year’s event: Prague, Brno, České Budějovice, Plzeň, Třebíč, and Turnov, raising over CZK 171,000, of which CZK 20,000 was raised in Brno. The rides took place in an adjusted format to comply with varying local social distancing restrictions. Since not all cities are in the same pandemic stage, each ride around the world was managed by a team of local volunteer Ride Hosts. In Brno, the Route-Only format applied. The ride itself was a city circuit over a set duration, and riders could join the route at any point in that allotted time.

Photo: Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Brno, May 2021. Credit: KK / BD.

The event’s charity partner, Movember, is the largest men’s health organization in the world. The funds raised have been allocated to prostate cancer research and treatment programs, as well as innovative mental health programs, and they have already been implemented with positive results. Since 2016, a total of CZK 390.1 million has been invested in men’s health programs around the world.

Movember’s True North Digital health programs support men who are living with prostate cancer and assist them in their healthcare with online resources that allow them to keep track of prostate cancer symptoms, using a set of surveys that assess urinary, sexual, hormonal, bowel and mental health side effects. The surveys reveal how they are feeling about their health conditions and how confident they are in the healthcare they are receiving.

Photo: Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Brno, May 2021. Credit: KK / BD.

Now operating in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and the US, True North Digital Health is set to launch in Canada and New Zealand later this year. Last year, more than 10,000 men around the world used the resources, and the goal is to reach 250,000 by 2022.

For more information on prostate cancer including symptoms, testing, treatment options, and support program, visit the Prostate cancer section on their website.

Photo: Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Brno, May 2021. Credit: KK / BD.

Movemeber also manages the Social Innovators Challenge (SIC), a program focused on strengthening and building social connections among men, as a key protective factor against anxiety, depression, and suicide, which affect 3 in 4 men. Every year, 510,000 men die from suicide somewhere in the world: one every minute. The causes of suicide are complex, and the Movember researchers have produced a handy guide that might help take away the pain. You can find them in the Mental health and suicide prevention section on the Movember website.

Photos: Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Brno, May 2021. Credit: KK / BD.