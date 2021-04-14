











Photo Caption: Cardion Hroši Brno scored 30 runs in a three-game sweep during Opening Weekend games. But consistent pitching may be the key when they host Kotlářka Praha in a double-header on Saturday. Photo Credit: Ladislav Svěnčík.

Brno, Apr 14 (BD) — Zbrojovka picking up steam with four points in two games; Lokomotiva women to open renovated field on Saturday; BK Žabiny Brno sweep KP Brno for third place; and Basket Brno closes out Group A1 at Kolín today.

BASEBALL

Brno Teams Sweep Opening Weekend

Brno teams started the extraliga baseball season by sweeping their Opening Weekend opponents and sharing the early lead atop the standings.

Brno Draci, the defending champions, started at home against Blesk Jablonec, which had moved up to the top league this season. The Draci were forced to come from behind to win the game on Friday, 2-1. They won the Saturday game, 13-1, also in Brno, then traveled across the country to win the third game in Jablonec, 1-7.

Draci play at Olympia Blansko Thursday and Friday, both times at 7 p.m. The teams meet in South Brno on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cardion Hroši Brno won at Olympia Blansko 1-11 on Friday and 4-6 on Saturday, then finished the sweep at home with a 13-9 victory on Sunday.

The Hroši will host Kotlářka Praha for a Saturday double-header, with games starting at 1 and 4 p.m. Then the teams will meet in Prague on Sunday at 1 p.m.

No fans can be in the stands for the beginning of the season; hopefully restrictions will be eased as the season continues. Teams plan to provide video streams and graphic representations of the games will be available.

The 10-team first part of the extraliga season continues into June. Then the teams are rearranged according to the standings as part of the seeding for the postseason in the fall.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Gets Important Win

It is just one victory and FC Zbrojovka are still in the relegation zone, but, with four points from two games in April, it feels like the team is picking up steam in its efforts to keep a place in the Fortuna Liga.

On Sunday, Brno (4-8-14, 20 points) got two second-half goals to beat host SK Dynamo Č. Budějovice (7-10-9, 31), 0-2.

Along with the scoreless tie from the previous weekend against top-team Slavia Praha, the local fans have a glimmer of hope that they will not again have to watch their team in the second league of the country.

Zbrojovka is still in 16th place, three points behind Teplice (6-5-15, 23) and four points behind 15th-place FK Mladá Boleslav (5-9-12, 24). Both teams will visit Brno in the final eight games of the season: Teplice comes to Brno on April 25 at 2 p.m. and FK Mladá Boleslav will visit in early May.

Prior to that, Zbrojovka hosts seventh-place Pardubice (11-5-10, 38) on Sunday at 2 p.m. and goes to third-place Uherske Hradiste to play Moravian rival 1.FC Slovácko (15-5-6, 50) next Wednesday at 3 p.m.

For updated information and the schedule for FC Zbrojovka Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.fortunaliga.cz/. The team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Lokomotiva to Finish Regular Season in Renovated Home

Lokomotiva Brno Horni Herspice (4-1-7, 13 points) is in fourth place in the top women’s league and this Saturday the team will open its rebuilt facility in Horni Herspice: the final game of the regular season will be against FC Viktoria Plzeň at noon.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BK Žabiny Brno Sweeps KP Brno

BK Žabiny Brno swept KP Brno to take third-place in the ŽBL and put a difficult coronavirus season in the history books.

“It was a season that was not easy for anyone, especially not for us, from the very beginning,” said Viktor Pruša, the head coach of BK Žabiny Brno. “I think we won quite deservedly and now we have no choice but to celebrate.”

The coronavirus sidelined the team and delayed the beginning of the season and generally wreaked havoc with the schedule throughout.

Žabiny Brno won Game 1 of the third-place consolation series at home (76-68), Game 2 in Královo Pole (75-83) and Game 3 at home (73-67).

BK Žabiny Brno lost their semifinal series at Sokol Hradec Králové, one game to three. KP Brno was swept in its semifinal series against league-leader ZVVZ USK Praha.

For updated information and schedules for both local teams, go to the league website at https://www.zbl.basketball/. The KP Brno team website is: http://www.kpbrnobasket.cz/. The Žabiny Brno team website is: https://www.bkzabiny.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Basket Brno Closes Group A1 at Kolín Today

Basket Brno moved two notches forward with home victories, then took a step back on the road as play in Group A1 nears its close.

Basket Brno (16-15) beat the second- and third-place teams in the league — BC GEOSAN Kolín (19-10), 84-77, and BK Opava (19-10), 90-74 — only to lose at BK JIP Pardubice (14-16), 96-117, the only team lower than Brno in the Group A1 standings.

Brno’s final game of Group A1 will be played at BC GEOSAN Kolín today at 5:45 p.m.

For updated information and the schedule for Basket Brno games, go to the league website at https://www.nbl.cz/. The team website is: https://basketbrno.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.