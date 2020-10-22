The voluntary cooperation of municipalities on the Brno–Vienna Cycling Trail, which brings together 24 towns and villages on the cycle route between Brno and Hevlín, replaced the missing signposts on the Austrian section of the Brno–Vienna international cycle path, from Laa an der Thaya to Mistelbach. Photos via MMB.

South Moravia, Oct 22 (BD) – After many years of preparations, the Brno–Vienna cycle path is finally marked by signposts in both directions along the entire 170 km route from Brno to Vienna, so cyclists will no longer have to use maps to find the route of the Austrian section.

The Austrian municipalities where the signs were placed contributed 50% of the funding for the project.