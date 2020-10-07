Photo Caption: Czech basketball is shown on tvcom.cz. Photo Credit: ŽBL

Brno, Oct. 7 (BD) — KP Brno hosts Žabiny Brno on Saturday; Basket Brno plays tonight; Hockey should start at DRFG Arena on Friday; Brno volleyball teams start season well; Sígrs prep for postseason against visiting Ostrava; Amazons continue to dominate; Zbrojovka sinks to the bottom; Lokomotiva looking for fourth straight win; and the Brno sports schedule.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KP Brno X Žabiny Brno

Though the atmosphere will be very different from earlier meetings, KP Brno will host crosstown rival Žabiny Brno this Saturday.

Normally, the rivalry game brings an extra level of passion from the stands. This time, fans cannot be in attendance and the pride of being the best women’s basketball team in the city will have to suffice. The game will be shown on tvcom.cz. Tip off is at 4:30 p.m.

Host KP Brno has been able to play its season without interruption, until tonight, when Slovanka called off the game. Through three games, they have two victories.

The visiting team, Žabiny Brno, has been sidelined because of the coronavirus. This will be its first game of the season.

Kateřina Zohnová, who previously played for Žabiny Brno, had 16 points for KP Brno in the 64-69 victory over SBŠ Ostrava last Wednesday and the 86-35 victory over BK Strakonice – U19 Chance on Saturday. Veronika Remenárová had 18 for KP Brno on Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Basket Brno Host Pardubice Tonight

The Basket Brno men’s basketball team returns to Brno tonight to continue its season in the Kooperativa NBL with a game against BK JIP Pardubice. The game is at Hala vodova at 6:30 p.m. but, because of the coronavirus restrictions, fans can watch the game on tvcom.cz.

Brno opened the season with a 78-61 victory over GEOSAN Kolín on Sept. 11, went into quarantine for the coronavirus, and returned to the court in Opava last Saturday. After three weeks of no games, it did not go well.

BK Opava (4-0) has started the season well (even better than perennial champion ERA Basketball Nymburk when points allowed are considered) and the Silesia city jumped out to a big 37-18 lead in the first quarter against Brno, taking full advantage of their game fitness and holding on to win, 93-71.

Šimon Puršl led Brno (1-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Radek Farský added 15.

MEN’S HOCKEY

HC Kometa Hope to Start Season Friday

The schedule had showed that HC Kometa would return to the ice with a game last night at PSG Berani Zlín, but instead it was added as the seventh postponed game.

The hope is that Kometa will be able to start its season at home on Friday against HC Škoda Plzeň at 6 p.m. Next will be a trip to Liberec for a 4:45 p.m. Sunday game.

Twenty-two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus prior to the first round game in mid-September. On Sept. 29, the team was cleared from quarantine and returned to the ice.

VOLLEYBALL

Brno Women’s Teams Start Strong

Through three matches, both VK Šelmy Brno and VK Královo Pole are among the four teams at the top of the Uniqua exgtraliga women’s volleyball standings with two wins.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Alligators Unable to Catch Blades

Sígrs Host Rematch With Ostrava

The Alligators came alive in the second half, but it was not enough to catch the postseason-bound Ústí nad Labem Blades and lost, 12-17, on Sunday.

Running back David Kilian kick-started the Brno offense with a 77-yard run with 7:10 in the third quarter. Jan Nestr added a 30-yeard TD run in the middle of the fourth quarter. And the Alligators got a safety in the final minute of the game. But it was not enough.

The Alligators (2-5) are not in position for a postseason berth. They will finish on Sunday against the host Přerov Mammoths, hoping to finish the season on a high note by beating a team that they beat earlier in the season.

The Sígrs (5-1), who were to host the Pilsen Patriots (1-4) on Saturday, got an unexpected bye week. Pilsen has had to cancel its past two games.

The Sígrs used the time to prepare for the Ostrava Steelers (4-3) on Saturday. The Sígrs hope to stay atop the division standings so that they will draw the No. 2 seed from the Western Division, the second-place Ústí nad Labem Blades (5-2), in order to avoid the undefeated Vysočina Gladiators (7-0) as long as possible. The only Sígrs loss this year was to the Gladiators.

WOMEN’S AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Amazons Stay Undefeated

The Brno Amazons dominated the Jičín Windstorms (0-4) in Brněnské Ivanovice on Saturday, scoring at will and shutting down the visitor’s offense.

Alžběta Nečasová threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more.

On Oct 17, the Amazons are supposed to host the Prague Harpies at Ragby Bystrc. Unfortunately, last weekend’s game between the Prague Black Cats and Harpies was called off, which may affect the game in Brno.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Last-place Zbrojovka Loses Again

Though the opponent was a middle-of-the-standings team from a not-very-familiar town with only one win, Zbrojovka gave up two second-half goals, lost to MFK Karviná, 0-2, and established itself as the worst team in the Fortuna Liga.

FC Zbrojovka Brno (0-1-5, 1 point) is at the bottom of the standings by virtue of the 17 goals it has given up in six games.

MFK Karviná (2-3-1, 9) moved up to seventh place, just below FK Pardubice (3-1-2, 10), which has taken better advantage of its promotion to the top league.

The rest of October offers some respite. Today, Zbrojovka Brno can get some momentum against longtime rival Jihlava in a MOL Cup game, which is in Brno at 3 p.m.

Then, there is a break to tighten up some flaws. The season resumes with a trip to Jablonec (3-1-2, 10) on Friday, Oct. 16 and a home game, which could be crucial for the season, against second-to-last Příbram (0-1-4, 1) on Oct. 24. The month, however, ends in Prague against defending champion Slavia Praha (5-1-0, 16) on Halloween, Oct. 31.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Horni Herspice Wins Third Straight

When a team picks up a little bit of momentum, it is fun to watch the long-deserved success be realized.

Lokomotiva Brno – Horni Herspice scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of their game against visiting FK Dukla Praha and added a second-half penalty kick for a 4-0 victory. It is the third straight victory for Lokomotiva (3-0-3, 9 points), which started the season with losses against the top three teams of the league.

On Saturday, at their temporary home field in Hrušovany u Brna, Petra Ondřejková scored in the third minute and Nikol Chlápková got goals in the 17th and 19th minutes. Viktória Kovaliková converted the penalty kick in the second half.

Next Saturday, Lokomotiva will play at last-place FC Viktoria Plzeň (1-0-5, 3). Then, perhaps with even more momentum, they will go on the road for second-place SK Slavia Praha on Oct. 17 and first-place AC Sparta Praha on Oct. 31, before returning home to play third-place 1. FC Slovácko on Nov. 7.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

— Women’s Basketball: Žabiny Brno X BLK Slavia Praha, postponed

— Women’s Basketball: SBŠ Ostrava 64, KP Brno 69

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

— Women’s Basketball: ZVVZ USK Praha X Žabiny Brno, postponed

— Women’s Football: Lokomotiva Brno H.H. 4, FK Dukla Praha 0

— American Football: Brno Sígrs X Pilsen Patriots, Rajhradice, postponed

— Women’s Basketball: KP Brno 86, BK ST – U19 Chance 35

— Men’s Football: Zbrojovka Brno 0, Karviná 2

— Women’s Volleyball: Prostějov X Kr. Pole, 5 p.m.

— Men’s Basketball: BK Opava 93, Basket Brno 71

— Women’s Volleyball: VK Brno X Frýdek-Místek, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

— American Football: Brno Alligators 10, Ústí nad Labem Blades 17

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next week. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

— Women’s Basketball: Slovanka MB X KP Brno, 6 p.m.

— Women’s Basketball: Žabiny Brno X Loko Trutnov, 6 p.m.

— Men’s Football (MOL Cup): Zbrojovka Brno X Jihlava, 6 p.m.

— Women’s Volleyball: Nusle X VK Brno, 6 p.m.

— Men’s Basketball: Basket Brno X BK JIP Pardubice, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

— Men’s Volleyball: Brno X Beskydy, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

— Women’s Basketball: KP Brno X Žabiny Brno, TBD

— Women’s Football: FC Viktoria Plzeň X Lokomotiva Brno H.H., 11 a.m.

— American Football: Brno Sígrs X Ostrava Steelers, Rajhradice, 3 p.m.

— Women’s Volleyball: Olymp X VK Brno, 5 p.m.

— Women’s Volleyball: Olomouc X Kr. Pole, 5 p.m.

— Men’s Basketball: NH Ostrava X Basket Brno, 5:30 p.m.

— Men’s Volleyball: Liberec X Brno, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

— American Football: Přerov Mammoths X Brno Alligators, 4 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report is published every Wednesday. All dates and times are subject to change. Most of the stories are about the traditional “English-speaking” team sports — football, hockey, baseball, basketball, American football, cricket, rugby, etc. — but it is also about the interesting local spectator and participation sports — tennis, badminton, running, horse racing, swimming, rock climbing, biking, etc. If you have any suggestions for what should be included, please comment below or send an email to bruno@brnodaily.cz.