Brno, Sept. 23 (BD) — The good news: Draci Brno win their 22nd Czech Baseball Title; the Brno Sígrs beat the Brno Alligators in an entertaining game; the Amazons Women’s American Football team travels to Prague for a big game on Monday; and both the VK Šelmy Brno women’s volleyball team and the Volejbal Brno men’s volleyball team won their opening-round matches.

Then the disturbing news about the extent to which the coronavirus has disrupted local sports: HC Kometa has cancelled at least its first two games of the 2020-21 Tipsport extraliga hockey season; Basket Brno opening-day victory tarnished by coronavirus; and Žabiny Brno are in quarantine.

And more: FC Zbrojovka Brno drops to the bottom of the Fortuna Liga standings; Lokomotiva travels to Liberec to build upon first win; BCC Rangers lose in the cricket semifinals; and the Brno sports schedule.

BASEBALL

Draci Win 22nd Czech Title

The world is right again. After two seasons in which the Brno Draci baseball team failed to win the Czech title (and even failed to make the Czech Series last year) the most decorated team in the local history of the sport has returned to its place at the top.

The Draci completed the best-of-five series in Game 4, beating two-time defending-champion Ostrava, 1-4, on Saturday.

Petr Cech, who led Brno to victory in Game 2 with a 4-for-5, 3 RBI day, had a home run and 2 RBIs in Game 4.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Fast-starting Sígrs Dominate Battle for Brno II

The Brno Sígrs started quickly and maintained pressure until the final quarter of their game against the cross-town rival Brno Alligators last Sunday, winning 35-10.

Within the first minute of the game, Sígrs quarterback Douglas Webster found Jan Hampl for a 68-yard touchdown.

“I’m really happy that the boys were able to get going quickly and keep it going,” said Petr Svanda, the Sigrs head coach. “That has been a problem lately. We got it going this time.”

Later in the first quarter, Webster found Igor Mašlanka for an 18-yard score. Webster also had two touchdown runs and a 40-yard TD pass to Kris Wedderburn.

Webster’s second rushing touchdown, however, came with some controversy at the end of the third quarter. There was a lot of jostling in the post-play pile up after a quarterback sneak as the touchdown call hung in the balance. Webster, who’s helmet was jarred violently, considered it dangerous and informed the referees, using an English-language profanity. He was kicked out of the game.

The Sígrs never scored again, but they had already amounted enough points to win.

The Alligators put together several decent drives during the game, but, until the fourth quarter, when a botched punt left them with good field position, they had just three points to show for it. David Kilian scored from 2 yards out for the final score.

“We kept falling all over ourselves at the end of drives,” Alligators head coach John Stevenson said. “It’s never happy when we lose, but I can’t fault the effort. They gave everything they had.”

Both teams play this weekend. The Alligators (1-4) host the Přerov Mammoths (1-4) on Saturday at Ragby Bystrc at 3 p.m.

The Sígrs (4-1) will go to Ostrava on Sunday to play the Steelers (4-1) for control of the Eastern Division. The game starts at 3 p.m.

The regular season will end with two Sígrs home games: against the Pilsen Patriots on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. and a rematch against the Ostrava Steelers on Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. Both games will be played in in Rajhradice.

“After a bye week, this was a big confidence boost,” Webster said. “We have a tough schedule ahead. Three hard games. We must prepare diligently moving forward.”

Added Svanda: “We’ll focus on being first in the Eastern Division. That would get us into the postseason against the weaker team in the other division.”

WOMEN’S AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Amazons Win Another Rose Bowl Rematch

The Brno Amazons dominated the visiting Warsaw Sirens, 74-0, on Sunday to stay undefeated prior to an important trip to Prague, where they will play the also-undefeated Prague Black Cats on Monday at 2 p.m.

The game against Warsaw was the second between the teams this season and a rematch of the 2019 Rose Bowl championship game, which Brno won, 26-18. Earlier in the month, Brno went to Poland to beat the Sirens, 18-68.

On Sunday, Tereza Kubicová had six rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Alžběta Nečasová threw two touchdown passes to Alžběta Heroschová, and ran for two more.

The Amazons return to Brno on Oct. 3 to host the Jičín Windstorms in Brněnské Ivanovice at 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women’s Teams Play Thursday

VK Šelmy Brno began the defense of their title with a five-set victory at Prostějov on Saturday. They return to Brno to host Olomouc tomorrow evening at 7 p.m.

VK Královo Pole was to start its season at home against Šternberk last Saturday, but the visiting team had to cancel its trip because of a coronavirus infection. Královo Pole starts it season at Přerov tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Volejbal Brno Sweeps Praha to Open Season

The Brno men’s team swept visiting Praha in three games last Saturday. They go to Kladno on Saturday for a 6 p.m. match.

CORONAVIRUS POSTPONEMENTS

MEN’S HOCKEY — HC Kometa

HC Kometa cancelled its opening game against HC Oceláři Třinec on Friday, then, on Saturday, announced that 22 members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Sunday game at HC Verva Litvínov was also called off.

As of press time, the home against Madeta Motor České Budějovice on Friday and the away game at BK Mladá Boleslav on Sunday were still listed on the team website.

MEN’S BASKETBALL — Basket Brno

Marcellus Garrick, a 25-year-old American wing, has joined the team just in time for several postponements. Thirteen people, including players and support staff, have tested positive for the coronavirus and the Basket Brno men’s basketball team has been in a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The team opened the season with a 78-61 victory over GEOSAN Kolín. Then, the next four games were cancelled. Kolín also has had to cancel games due to the coronavirus.

The hope is that Brno will be able to restart the season on Oct. 3 at BK Opava. The next home game would be Oct. 7 against BK JIP Pardubice.

Garrick is from Cal Poly University in California, where he averaged 9.3 points through 56 games. Most recently he played in Spain.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Žabiny Brno

The Žabiny Brno women’s basketball team received the results of their coronavirus tests on Monday and found that 13 members of the club are infected. A 10-day quarantine has begun.

The first three matches of their season will be postponed, at Hradec Králové and at home with Prague USK and Slavia Prague. The first match after quarantine could be at home against Trutnov on Oct. 7.

As of press time, KP Brno has game scheduled at Loko Trutnov on Sunday at 5 p.m. and at SBŠ Ostrava on Sept. 30 at 7:15.

OTHER NEWS

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Drops to Last, Bolsters Defense

After giving up four goals in a loss to Spara Praha, giving up three goals in a loss at Zlin and giving up four goals in the most recent loss — a 2-4 performance last Sunday at home against Olomouc — FC Zbrojovka Brno announced that it had bolstered it defense: Zoran Gajić, a 30-year-old stopper from Belgrade, has been signed.

Zbrojovka (0-1-3, 1 point) earned its only point in the standings with a scoreless tie against Bohemians 1905. Brno is at the bottom of standings, having scored four goals and allowed a league-high 11.

Gajić has played in 104 matches in the highest Czech league with Bohemians and Zlín. Most recently he played in Bulgaria.

Brno, which is in its first season back in the top league after two second-league seasons, goes to third-place Viktoria Plzeň (3-0-1, 9) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. They return home to host middle-of-the-standings MFK Karviná (1-2-1, 5) on Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Horni Herspice Goes to Liberec Looking for Second Win

Lokomotiva Brno – Horni Herspice (1-0-3, 3 points), which is now seventh in the top women’s league travels to FC Slovan Liberec (2-0-2, 6) on Saturday.

Brno started the season against the three top teams in the league, then won its first game against Pardubice in the fourth round earlier this month.

CRICKET

Both Brno Teams Defeated in Semis

The Brno Cricket Club Rangers lost their semifinal match to the defending-champion PCC Kings by three runs on Saturday morning.

In Division 2, the Brno Raiders lost their semifinal match six wickets.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

— Hockey: HC Kometa Brno X HC Oceláři Třinec, postponed

— Baseball (Czech Series, Game 3): Draci Brno 1, Arrows Ostrava 3

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

— Women’s Volleyball: Prostějov 2, VK Brno 3

— Men’s Volleyball: Brno 3, Praha 0

— Women’s Volleyball: Kr. Pole X Šternberk, postponed

— Men’s Baskebtall: BK Armex Děčín X Basket Brno, postponed

— Baseball (Czech Series, Game 4): Arrows Ostrava 1, Draci Brno 4

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

— Women’s American Football: Brno Amazons 74, Warsaw Sirens 0

— Men’s Football: Zbrojovka Brno 2, Olomouc 4

— American Football: Brno Sígrs 35, Brno Alligators 10

— Hockey: HC Verva Litvínov X HC Kometa Brno, postponed

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next week. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

— Men’s Basketball: Královští sokoli X Basket Brno, postponed

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

— Women’s Volleyball: Přerov X Kralovo Pole, 6 p.m.

— Women’s Volleyball: VK Brno X Olomouc, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

— Hockey: HC Kometa Brno X HC České Budějovice, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

— Men’s Basketball: ERA Basketball Nymburk X Basket Brno, postponed

— Women’s Basketball: Sokol H. Králové X Žabiny Brno, postponed

— Women’s Football: FC Slovan Liberec X Lokomotiva Brno H.H., 10:30 a.m.

— American Football: Brno Alligators X Přerov Mammoths, Ragby Bystrc, 3 p.m.

— Men’s Volleyball: Kladno X Brno, 6 p.m.

— Women’s Volleyball: Kr. Pole X Liberec, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

— American Football: Ostrava Steelers X Brno Sígrs, 3 p.m.

— Men’s Football:Viktoria Plzeň X Zbrojovka Brno, 3:30 p.m.

— Hockey: BK Mladá Boleslav X HC Kometa Brno, 4 p.m.

— Women’s Basketball: Loko Trutnov X KP Brno, 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

— Women’s Volleyball: Ostrava X VK Brno, 5 p.m.

— Women’s American Football: Prague Black Cats X Brno Amazons, 2 p.m.

