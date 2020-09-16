With the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic, travel regulations have changed. Find out where you can travel and what preparations you should make before you go. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Sep 14 (BD) [updated Sep 16] – Several countries have issued new guidance against travelling to the Czech Republic following a five-day consecutive increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Saturday saw 1,539 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number since the pandemic began.

China became the latest country to issue a travel warning for the Czech Republic, issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday. In 2019, about 620,000 Chinese tourists visited the Czech Republic, making up about 6% of the total number of foreign tourists in Czech accommodation facilities, according to Prague Morning.

Last week, Switzerland also included the Czech Republic on their list of high-risk countries. Tourists travelling from the Czech Republic will have to quarantine for ten days starting from today. The quarantine is mandatory and cannot be substituted by a negative COVID-19 test result.

Germany and Belgium also added the Czech Republic to their red zone lists last week. According to the German travel restrictions, travellers coming from Prague must present a negative COVID-19 test not older than 48 hours. The test can be carried out in the Czech Republic but the result must be presented either in English or German. In the absence of a negative test result, the traveller must go into quarantine or undergo testing on arrival in Germany. Other parts of the Czech Republic are still on the yellow list, meaning it is recommended but not mandatory for travellers to present a negative test result.

The Danish government also reclassified the Czech Republic to orange list, meaning that only those who can justify the purpose of their trip will be allowed entry into Denmark. Travel to Denmark for the purpose of work, study and delivery of goods is still permitted.

The new restrictions, which come into force on Friday September 18th, mean anyone entering Slovakia from the Czech Republic will need to either present a negative test or quarantine for five days. Read more details in the article – Slovakia Adds Czech Republic To List of High-Risk Countries.

The Netherlands identified Prague as a high a risk region and implemented immediate restrictions on travel. If you intend to travel, refer to the embassy website of the country you wish to visit before making any plans.

Cyprus Ministry of Health has updated the epidemiological status of various countries concerning the coronavirus pandemic downgrading the Czech Republic to category “C” from Friday, September 18th.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic declined by nearly half compared to Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 36,980 as of this morning. 14,438 of those cases are active, while 21,294 have recovered. 288 people are hospitalised and 456 people have died.