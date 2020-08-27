Lužánecká, which runs the length of Brno’s Luzanky Park on the city side, has been under reconstruction since June 2019. To celebrate the end of the works, businesses up and down the street are coming together to stage a free street party on September 6th, complete with music, gastronomy, and skateboarding exhibition shows. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Aug 27 (BD) – Lužánecká, which runs along the south edge of Luzanky Park, will see a big street party on September 6th, a collaboration between several of the street’s restaurants and businesses. The party will mark the end of a 15-month reconstruction project that has seen the route closed to traffic for long periods.

Since the beginning of June 2019, a total reconstruction of engineering networks and all road surfaces has been underway on Lužánecká. The old, sometimes historic utilities below the street have been completely modernized. Originally planned for completion by the end of 2020, the works inevitably caused major disruption for all companies along the street, which was only compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the reconstruction was accelerated, and the completion date was therefore moved forward to September 7th, 2020.

Rap legends PSH will be performing at the mini-festival. Photo credit: LW / PSH.

To celebrate, the gastronomic establishments on Lužánecká are coming together to celebrate with a street party on September 6th, from 2pm to 10pm, featuring a wide range of gastronomy, four stages with various DJs, a performance from rap legends PSH and funky grooves from Sajmon and Garfunkers, as well as skateboarding competitions and other entertainment.

“I am glad that an exceptionally fair competitive environment with a wide range of original gastronomic establishments has blossomed around Lužánky Park, and that we can work together so well. You can now spend a whole beautiful day and night on Lužánecká without getting bored, as you will certainly find out during our mini-festival,” said Ponava’s Vít Kalvoda, the main organizer behind the festival.

You can find complete details of the program on the Facebook page or at the event website.

The event is taking place under the auspices of the Mayor of Brno, Marketa Vanova, and is completely free to enter, with financial support from the City of Brno.

The program. Courtesy of Lužánecká Open.