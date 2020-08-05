The Czech MotoGP will be held this year as a TV-only event. The main event is Sunday at 2 p.m. Photo credit: Czechgp.com.

Brno, Aug. 5 (BD) — Draci sweep Ostrava to take top spot in baseball standings; Brno Rangers face league-leading PCC Kings in Prague in cricket on Sunday; FC Zbrojovka season tickets go on sale Thursday;and the Brno sports schedule.

MOTOGP

The Show Will Go On

The speed of the motorcycles will be the same. The danger of the 5.403 km-long and 15-turn course will be the same. The roar of the engines will be the same.

But, when the MotoGP circuit comes through Brno this weekend, the Monster Energy Grand Prix České republikywill be missing one important ingredient: there will be no fans at Masarykův Okruh (Masaryk circuit, Automotodrom Brno).

Because of the coronavirus, everyone will have to watch the action on television.

At least the show will go on. That means Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) will try to continue his winning ways. He has won both MotoGP races so far during this truncated season.

It also means that the legendary Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will be back in town. Brno is where Rossi, a perennial local favorite, won his first GP in 1996. He has nine overall titles and his local form is still worthy of making the podium: in 2016 he was second behind Cal Crutchlow of Great Britain; in 2017 he passed Crutchlow on the final lap to finish fourth; in 2018 he was fourth again, just seconds behind the winner; and last year he was sixth. Last week, at Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia, Rossi finished third.

Unfortunately, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who won this race last year, fractured a humerusbone in a dramatic Spanish GP last month; he had been planning to ride in Brno, but he was forced to undergo another surgery earlier this week and that will preclude his participation.

Nova Sport 1 will televise the complete program, with practice sessions in the morning and afternoon on Friday, morning practice sessions and afternoon qualification races on Saturday and races on Sunday. Moto3 goes at 11 a.m. Moto2 starts at 12:20. And the main event — MotoGP — is at 2 p.m.

Fans with tickets for this year’s even can keep them for next year (which will be a good deal because of an expected rise in ticket prices), or they can fill out a digital form to request a refund no later than on Sept. 11. For more information, click here.

BASEBALL

DraciSweep Ostrava to Top Standings

Draci Brno swept Arrows Ostrava in a three-game series last weekend to take a strong two-game lead at the top of the Czech extraliga standings.

There are two weekends left in the Final Six phase of the regular season.

The showdown between the Draci and the Arrows was significant for postseason seeding, but it was also the two best teams facing each other: Draci Brno have been perennial league champions and Arrows Ostrava are the two-time defending champions.

The Draci (7-1) held the Arrows(4-5) offense scoreless in the two games in Brno, a 6-0 win on Friday and a 3-0 win on Saturday.

On Sunday, after the series shifted to Ostrava, both offenses came alive, especially late in the game. The Arrows scored four in the bottom of the ninth to get the game into extra innings. The Draci scored two and allowed just one in the 10th, winning 11-10. Filip Moštěk had a huge game for Brno. He had four hits, including a home run, and eight RBI.

Cardion Hroši Brno (3-6) is at the bottom of the Final Six standings. They went 1-2 against Kotlářka Praha (5-3) over the weekend.

CRICKET

Brno Rangers to Play Top-team Kings Sunday

The Czech T20 League resumes after a week off with the Brno Raptors (0-2) hosting Bohemian CC (1-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, the Brno Rangers (1-1) will be in Prague for matches against PCC Rooks (0-3) at 11 a.m. and league-leading PCC Kings (2-0) at 3 p.m.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Season Tickets Go on Sale Thursday

FC Zbrojovka season ticket sales for the 2020-21 Fortuna Liga season will begin tomorrow.

One ticket to one game will cost 200kc this season.

Current season ticket holders can maintain their seats for 1,950kc, which comes out to 114kc per match. Fans who would like to purchase a season ticket for the first time would pay 2,200kc, which calculates out to 129 crowns per match. Club seats cost more. Click here for more information.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Friday, July 31, 2020

— Baseball: Kotlářka Praha 14, Cardion Hroši Brno 4

— Baseball: Draci Brno 6, Arrows Ostrava 0

Saturday, August1, 2020

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno 3, Kotlářka Praha 7

— Baseball: Draci Brno 3, Arrows Ostrava 0

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno 7, Kotlářka Praha 4

Sunday, August 2, 2020

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava 10, Draci Brno 11

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next week. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, Nova Sport 1 TV only.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Draci Brno, 5 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Tempo Praha, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, Nova Sport 1 TV only.

— Cricket: Brno Raptors v United CC – Brno, 11 a.m.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Tempo Praha, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: Moravian CC v United CC – Brno, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, Nova Sport 1 TV only.

— Cricket: PCC Rooks v Brno Rangers – Banks Field, Vinor, 11 a.m.

— Cricket: Brno Raiders v Bohemian CC – Brno, 11 a.m.

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Eagles Praha, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Tempo Praha X Cardion Hroši Brno, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: PCC Kings v Brno Rangers – Banks Field, Vinor, 3 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report is published every Wednesday. All dates and times are subject to change. Most of the stories are about the traditional “English-speaking” team sports — football, hockey, baseball, basketball, American football, cricket, rugby, etc. — but it is also about the interesting local spectator and participation sports — tennis, badminton, running, horse racing, swimming, rock climbing, biking, etc. If you have any suggestions for what should be included, please comment below or send an email to bruno@brnodaily.cz.