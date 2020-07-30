The map was developed as a result of cooperation between the municipality and Brno students, and includes water fountains managed by city districts, the Brno Green Spaces organization, and private businesses. Photo: Drinking fountains by Petrov, Koliste and Luzanky (from left to right). Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Jul 30 (BD) – Especially in hot weather, a drinking fountain is always a welcome sight, whether you need to quench your thirst, splash your face, or water your children or dogs. And in the time of coronavirus, being able to wash your hands regularly could save lives.

With this in mind, the City of Brno, in cooperation with local students, created an interactive map allowing the Brno public to quickly and easily locate over 20 such fountains around the city. After clicking on the icon, map users will see a description of the location of the fountain, and a photo for orientation. The fountains themselves will always bear a sign marked “drinking water” in Czech and English.

Map by MMB.

The map was created as part of a project by the Students of Brno group, entitled “More drinking water points, and not just for sports”, and includes water fountains managed by city districts, the Brno Green Spaces organization, various foundations and private businesses.