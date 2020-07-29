The CRAFT Brno Half Marathon, which starts this year in the brněnském velodromu and winds around the trade center, will be run Aug. 15, and include 10 km and 5 km runs. All three races will start at 6 p.m. Go to https://www.behejbrno.com/ for more information. Photo credit: Behejbrno.com.

Brno, Jul 29 (BD) — Draci hope to establish success against two-time defending-champion Ostrava this weekend; the Brno Rangers beat the Brno Raptors in a local cricket derby; FC Zbrojovka announces season ticket sales for the return to the Fortuna Liga; and the Brno sports schedule.

BASEBALL

Draci Host Ostrava Friday, Saturday

Draci Brno and Arrows Ostrava, the two top teams of Czech baseball, will have a three-game series this Friday, Saturday and Sunday to figure out who will have the advantage in the postseason.

The teams meet in Brno on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., then travel to Ostrava on Sunday for a 2 p.m. game.

Draci Brno (4-1), the previously perennial league champions, and Arrows Ostrava (4-2), the two-time defending champions, are currently at the top of the Top 6 standings as they try to establish the seeding for the postseason.

Cardion Hroši Brno (2-4) hosts Kotlářka Praha (3-2) in a Saturday doubleheader, with games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

CRICKET

Rangers beat Raptors in Brno Cricket Derby

Somesekhar Banerjee set the tone for the Brno Cricket Club official intersquad match last Saturday when he scored 47 runs as the first batsman. His Brno Rangers beat the Brno Raptors by 48 runs.

The Rangers are now 1-1 through two matches in the first division of the Czech T20 League. They trail the undefeated Prague CC Kings (2-0) and Prague Barbarians CC – Vandals (2-0), who beat the Rangers in the first week of the season.

Banerjee had two 4s and one 6 against the Raiders. Dylan Steyn, the next Ranger batsman, had three 6s and one 4 for 39 runs. Tripurari Kanhya Lal had three 6s, two 4s and 44 points in 23 balls.

The Raptors (0-2) have yet to log any points in the standings. Basavantaray Madival saw 10 balls and hit two for 6s and one for a 4. Anzer Khan, the captain and wicket keeper, scored 23. Anthony Francis also scored 23.

The league has a break this weekend. See the schedule below.

MEN’S FOOTBALL

Zbrojovka Season Tickets Go on Sale on Aug. 6

FC Zbrojovka announced that season ticket sales for the 2020-21 Fortuna Liga season will begin on Aug. 6.

One ticket to one game will cost 200kc this season, including for the rekindling of rivalry games against Slavia Praha, AC Sparta, Olomouc, Zlin, and, especially, Slovacko.

Current season ticket holders can maintain their seats for 1,950kc, which comes out to 114kc per match. Fans who would like to purchase a season ticket for the first time would pay 2,200kc, which calculates out to 129 crowns per match. Club seats cost more. Click here for more information.

The Fortuna Liga schedule, which is yet to be announced, will have 18 teams, two more than normal. Because of the adjustments for coronavirus pause this spring, the league will start on Aug. 22. There will be 15 rounds in the autumn and the remaining 19 in the spring. The bottom three teams will drop to the lower league at the end of the season so that the two leagues will level off at 16 clubs again for the 2021-22 season.

Both league seasons are officially over. In the end, more players within the four-team Fortuna Liga Relegation Group were found to be infected with the coronavirus, so the remaining games, which had already been postponed by several weeks, were scraped. All of those teams will stay in the Fortuna Liga, which means that third-place FC Dukla Praha will not follow Fortuna:Národní Liga champion Pardubice (22-4-4, 70 points) and second-place Zbrojovka (20-7-3, 67) up to the top league.

Zbrojovka played two seasons in the second-league Fortuna:Národní Liga, where the team finished third in 2018-19 and second in 2019-20. They were moved up to the top-league Fortuna Liga without having to earn it through a home-and-away Promotion / Relegation series.

SK Líšeň, which went 8-12-10 for 36 points, will stay in the second league as one of the 14 teams.

BRNO SPORTS RESULTS

Quick results for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the past week. Home team listed first (where applicable).

Thursday, July 23, 2020

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava 14, Cardion Hroši Brno 3

Friday, July 24, 2020

— Baseball: Draci Brno 3, Tempo Praha 1

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava 11, Cardion Hroši Brno 1

Saturday, July 25, 2020

— Baseball: Tempo Praha 3, Draci Brno 2

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno 8, Arrows Ostrava 6

— Cricket: Brno Rangers W 173/6, Brno Raptors L 125/6

Sunday, July 26, 2020

— Baseball: Tempo Praha 3, Draci Brno 5

BRNO SPORTS SCHEDULE

The schedule for various Brno professional and recreational sports for the next two weeks. All dates and times subject to change. Home team listed first (when applicable).

Friday, July 31, 2020

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Arrows Ostrava, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 2020

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Kotlářka Praha, 1 p.m.

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Arrows Ostrava, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Kotlářka Praha, 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 2020

— Baseball: Arrows Ostrava X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, TV only.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Draci Brno, 5 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Tempo Praha, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, TV only.

— Cricket: Brno Raptors v United CC – Brno, 11 a.m.

— Baseball: Eagles Praha X Draci Brno, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Cardion Hroši Brno X Tempo Praha, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: Moravian CC v United CC – Brno, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

— Czech Republic motorcycle Grand Prix, TV only.

— Cricket: PCC Rooks v Brno Rangers – Banks Field, Vinor, 11 a.m.

— Cricket: Brno Raiders v Bohemian CC – Brno, 11 a.m.

— Baseball: Draci Brno X Eagles Praha, 2 p.m.

— Baseball: Tempo Praha X Cardion Hroši Brno, 2 p.m.

— Cricket: PCC Kings v Brno Rangers – Banks Field, Vinor, 3 p.m.

The Brno Sports Report is published every Wednesday. All dates and times are subject to change. Most of the stories are about the traditional “English-speaking” team sports — football, hockey, baseball, basketball, American football, cricket, rugby, etc. — but it is also about the interesting local spectator and participation sports — tennis, badminton, running, horse racing, swimming, rock climbing, biking, etc. If you have any suggestions for what should be included, please comment below or send an email to bruno@brnodaily.cz.